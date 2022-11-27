Skip to Content
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric’s 2 goals

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Andrej Kramaric scored a pair of goals and Croatia crushed Canada’s hopes of advancing at its first World Cup in 36 years with a 4-1 victory. Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal seconds into the match but the team’s trip to soccer’s biggest tournament will end on Thursday against Morocco. The Group F leaders beat Belgium 2-0 earlier in the day. Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer also scored for the 2018 World Cup runners-up.

