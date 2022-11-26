Senators ride 3 power-play goals to 5-1 rout of Ducks
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game slide. Cam Talbot made 31 saves. Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves for the Ducks, who followed up their first regulation win of the season on Wednesday with an undisciplined effort where they gave up eight power plays.