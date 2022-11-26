Lakers’ James returning from five-game absence against Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup against the San Antonio Spurs after missing five games due to a strained left adductor. The announcement came 20 minutes after Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team was unsure of James’ availability. The Lakers were 3-2 during James’ absence, including a three-game winning streak. In his 20th season, James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists while playing 35.7 minutes per game.

