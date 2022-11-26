PARADISE, Nev. — Led by DJ Davis’ 18 points, the UC Irvine Anteaters defeated the Nicholls State Colonels 83-56. The Anteaters improved to 5-1 with the victory and the Colonels fell to 1-4.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.