Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is out for at least another match so Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement. He has plenty of options. Tite brought nine forwards to the World Cup and could also add a midfielder as Neymar’s replacement if wanted. Neymar hurt his right ankle in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. The most straight forward option would be to use Rodrygo in Neymar’s position. Another alternative would be to put an extra midfielder in Neymar’s position to free up the other forwards.

