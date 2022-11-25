Washington beats Saint Mary’s for Wooden Legacy championship

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Keion Brooks had 14 points and 11 rebounds, PJ Fuller II made a game-tying shot to force overtime, and Washington overcame 23 turnovers to beat Saint Mary’s 68-64 in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy. Fuller tied it at 58-all on a three-point play with 52 seconds left in regulation. Saint Mary’s missed two long 3-pointers on its next possession and Washington wasn’t able to get a shot off before the buzzer. Washington center Braxton Meah missed a free throw with 1:18 left in overtime but Saint Mary’s was called for a lane violation and Meah made his next two free throws for a 63-62 lead. Then Meah blocked a shot at the other end, Washington’s seventh of the game, and Brooks made a jumper for a 65-62 lead.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.