Valencia scores World Cup-best third goal in Ecuador draw
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Ecuador striker Énner Valencia scored a World Cup-best third goal in a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands that eliminated host nation Qatar from its home tournament. The draw gave both the Dutch and Ecuador one point apiece to move them to four points in Group A. It left Qatar with zero points after losing 3-1 to Senegal hours earlier. Cody Gakpo fired the Dutch into a sixth-minute lead with a rising shot from the edge of the penalty area. It was the fastest goal scored so far in Qatar. Ecuador leveled in the 49th when Énner Valencia passed the ball into an empty net after a shot was parried.