Tiger Woods to return to PNC Championship with son, Charlie

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is returning with 13-year-old son Charlie to compete in the PNC Championship. The 36-hole event is Dec. 17-18 in Orlando. It’s for players who have won majors or The Players Championship with a family member as their partner. Woods and his son finished one shot behind John Daly and his son last year. This will be the third time Woods and his son play the PNC. It’s the last event of a busy December for Woods. He’s also playing the Hero World Challenge next week in the Bahamas and a made-for-TV exhibition on Dec. 10.

