Replay reversal on TD catch proves costly in Patriots loss

By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots had a touchdown reception overturned by replay review in the third quarter at Minnesota. The Patriots settled for a tiebreaking field goal and didn’t score again in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings. Officials determined the ball touched the ground as Henry briefly lost control. Henry disagreed. Nick Folk had four field goals in another sign of trouble in the red zone for the Patriots. They failed to score a touchdown on three trips inside Minnesota’s 20 after entering the game with the NFL’s second-worst red zone rate.

Associated Press

