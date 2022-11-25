Maradona’s World Cup absence ‘strange’ for Messi, Argentina
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since the 1978 World Cup. The team could use him more than ever as the South American team is off to a rocky start at the tournament. Friday marked the second anniversary of Maradona’s death, and both Argentina and FIFA commemorated the day in Qatar. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said the date of Maradona’s death was “a very sad day for everyone.”