British Open winner Cameron Smith 1 behind at Australian PGA

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith birdied his final hole and was one shot off the lead after two rounds of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland. The two-time Australian PGA winner and world No. 3 shot a six-under 65 despite a three-putt on the par-3 17th hole. That meant fellow Australian Jason Scrivener kept the lead at 10-under 132 after his 67. Smith’s playing partner Adam Scott made his only birdie of the day on the 17th to finish with a 72 and was at 4-under, six behind Scrivener. The third member of the group, Ryan Fox of New Zealand, who had two wins and four runner-up finishes on the European tour this season, shot 74 and missed the cut by two strokes.

