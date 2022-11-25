Edey’s double-double powers No. 24 Purdue past West Virginia
By SEAN HIGHKIN
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 24 Purdue to an 80-68 victory over West Virginia on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Mason Gillis added 14 points for the Boilermakers (4-0), and Brandon Newman came off the bench to score eight points. Erik Stevenson scored 17 points as the Mountaineers (3-1) lost for the first time this season. Joe Toussaint added 16 points off the bench.