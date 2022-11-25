Dortmund’s Haller has second operation for testicular cancer

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller has undergone a second operation for the testicular cancer that has kept him sidelined this season. Haller says on Twitter that “Operation number 2 went well!” The 28-year-old Haller joined Dortmund from Ajax for 31 million euros in July but had to leave a preseason training camp 12 days later for treatment and an operation after the malignant tumor was found. Haller had been receiving chemotherapy treatment and told UEFA.com in October that he was hoping to avoid a second operation.

