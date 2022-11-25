Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26. Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins in a clutch performance the Vikings needed against a formidable defense to bounce back from a blowout loss against Dallas. The Vikings are 9-2. The Patriots are 6-5. Rookie Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell got a win over Bill Belichick, who drafted him with the Patriots in 2008.

