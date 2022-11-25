Angel’s career-high 22 boosts Stanford over Seminoles 70-60

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Angel scored a career-high 22 points, including 18 in the second half when the Cardinal pulled away to defeat Florida State 70-60 in a consolation semifinal at the ESPN Events Invitational. Angel was 8-of-15 shooting and shared game-high rebounding honors with teammate James Keefe with eight apiece. Harrison Ingram and Michael Jones scored 10 points each. Stanford was a dismal 3 of 26 on 3-point attempts and was outshot by the Seminoles. But the game turned on the offensive glass where the Cardinal had a 16-3 advantage, outscoring Florida State 27-2 via second-chance points. Caleb Mills led the Seminoles with 16 points, Cam’Ron Fletcher had 12, Darin Green Jr. 11 and Naheem McLeod 10.

