Amazon Prime Video crew has made smooth transition to studio

Journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman and four-time Pro Bowl tackle Andrew Whitworth have made a smooth transition straight from the field to the studio this season, joining Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and host Charissa Thompson on Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” crew. Veteran Al Michaels calls the games with Kirk Herbstreit in the booth and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung. Fitzpatrick, Sherman, Whitworth, Gonzalez and Thompson are onsite for most games. They’ve developed on-air chemistry by spending a lot of time together off the set, including dinners on Wednesday night before the games.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.