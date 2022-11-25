3 double-doubles carry DePaul women past No. 14 Terps 76-67

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Keke Rimmer and Jorie Allen also had double-doubles and DePaul dominated down the stretch to knock off No. 14 Maryland 76-67 at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Terrapins trailed a vast majority of the game but a layup by Faith Masonius capped a 7-0 run for a 54-52 lead early in the fourth quarter. Abby Meyers hit a jumper for a 56-55 Maryland lead. Then a three-point play and 3-pointer by Kendall Holmes highlighted a 9-0 run that made it 64-56 with 4:15 to play and the Blue Demons protected that from there with clutch plays. Shyanne Sellars scored 13 for Maryland.

