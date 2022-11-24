Young has 35 points, Hawks end Kings’ 7-game winning streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points, Clint Capela added 11 points and 14 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Sacramento Kings’ seven-game winning streak with a 115-106 victory. Young had 10 points in the third, including a straightaway 3-pointer that gave the Hawks a 97-86 lead, and his 27-foot 3 made it 110-97 with 3:58 left in the game and brought a huge roar from the crowd as the Kings never really threatened the rest of the way. Young iced it with a 3 inside the final minute to make it 113-102. Malik Monk scored a season-high 27 points for the Kings.

