Williamson has season-high 32 points, Pelicans beat Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zion Williamson had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans never trailed Wednesday night while handing the San Antonio Spurs their sixth straight loss, 129-110. The Pelicans extended that lead to 24 points in the fourth quarter, its largest of the game, in winning its seventh in nine games. Spurs guard Devin Vassell had 26 points and eight assists and Doug McDermott added 21 points. San Antonio has lost 11 of 12.

