Wiggins scores season-best 31 points, Warriors beat Clippers

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers during a key stretch midway through the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-107 on Wednesday night. Wiggins shot 12 for 18 and matched his most 3-pointers this season with six in his third straight 20-point performance. Stephen Curry added 22 points with nine assists and six rebounds while Klay Thompson scored 18 points. Marcus Morris Sr. scored 19 points to lead the Clippers and Terance Mann added 17.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.