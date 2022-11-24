Michigan State’s Malik Hall out 3 weeks with foot injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michigan State forward Malik Hall will be sidelined for about three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot. The school announced the news on Friday before the 12th-ranked Spartans’ game against No. 18 Alabama in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans also are not expected to have staring guard Jaden Akins against the Crimson Tide. Hall felt discomfort in his foot following Michigan State’s win over Villanova last week and further examination revealed the injury. No surgery is needed. Hall was averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in four games this season.

