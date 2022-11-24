Irving scores 29, Nets beat depleted Raptors 112-98

TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 19 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Nic Claxton had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 112-98. Toronto held Kevin Durant to 12 points but still lost to the Nets for the fifth time in seven meetings after winning 21 of the previous 25. Durant scored his 26,074th career point in the third quarter, passing Kevin Garnett for 18th place on the NBA’s all-time list. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Chris Boucher had 12 points and a season-high 16 rebounds for the banged-up Raptors, who had 10 healthy players.

