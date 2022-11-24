Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui title

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Oumar Ballo dominated inside with 30 points and 13 rebounds for No. 14 Arizona, which held off No. 10 Creighton 81-79 to win the Maui Invitational for the third time. The combination of the unstoppable 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo and his speedy, talented supporting cast was just enough for the Wildcats to remain undefeated at 6-0. Kerr Kriisa added 13 points and nine assists, Azuolas Tubelis had 12 points and Courtney Ramey scored 10. Ryan Nembhard scored 20 for Creighton, which dropped to 6-1. It was trying to beat a ranked opponent for the third straight day.

