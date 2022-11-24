Scott trails by 1 at Australian PGA; Cameron Smith 3 back

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott shot a 5-under 66 after a 6 a.m. tee time to trail by one stroke after the first round of the Australian PGA championship at Royal Queensland. Three other Australians shot 65s in the afternoon groups — Min Woo Lee, Jason Scrivener and John Lyras — to share the first-round lead. Brad Kennedy, Anthony Quayle and South Korean Jeunghun Wang matched Scott’s 66 and were tied for fourth. Scott was playing in the same early-morning group as British Open champion Cameron Smith, who was three strokes behind after a 68, and Ryan Fox, a close runner-up to Rory McIlroy on the European tour’s order of merit this season, who had a 72.

