2 brothers, 2 teams, 2 contrasting experiences at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Williams brothers have managed to mark both sides of their heritage in the most incredible way at this World Cup in Qatar by playing for two different countries. They were both born in Spain but their parents are from Ghana. Young 20-year-old Nico was part of the Spain team that shone to beat Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday. Joy for the Williams family there. Big brother Iñaki played his first World Cup game for Ghana in a 3-2 loss to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal a day later. Despair for the same family.

