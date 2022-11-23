World Cup loss raises doubts about Argentina’s fitness

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Unfortunately for Argentina fans, it wasn’t just a bad dream. Their team really did lose 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in one of the biggest shocks in the World Cup’s 92-year history. Now the pressure is on Lionel Messi and Argentina, who cannot afford to lose their next match against Mexico on Saturday. Doubts are springing up about the fitness of key players and whether Messi, now 35, can carry Argentina to the one prize in soccer still to elude him. Messi says “it’s time to be united, turn the page and no longer think about what happened.”

