Skinner’s 5 points help Sabres stop 8-game skid, 7-2 vs Habs

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and two assists. JJ Peterka and Henry Jokiharju also scored for Buffalo, and Craig Anderson made 29 saves. The 30-year-old Skinner has 40 points in 37 career games against the Canadiens. Cole Caufield and Sean Monahan scored for Montreal. Jake Allen allowed seven goals on 38 shots. The Canadiens went 0 for 6 on the power play. Buffalo jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 2:13, the second-fastest three goals to begin a game in franchise history.

