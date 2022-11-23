Portal prowess on display as Florida, No. 16 FSU meet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The transfer portal has been kind to Florida State coach Mike Norvell. Florida’s Billy Napier should hope for similar success this offseason. The 16th-ranked Seminoles are likely to start seven transfers on offense when they host the rival Gators on Friday night. The list includes dynamic quarterback Jordan Travis, leading rusher Trey Benson and leading receiver Johnny Wilson. The trio has been the backbone of a team that’s scored at least 38 points in four straight victories. Napier has three portal finds himself, including two who followed the coach from Louisiana, but he’s expected to hunt for more in the offseason.

