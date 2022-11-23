No. 14 Arizona beats No. 17 San Diego State 87-70 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa scored 21 points apiece and No. 14 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat 17th-ranked San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational. Arizona (5-0) will play No. 10 Creighton in Wednesday’s championship game. San Diego State will take on No. 9 Arkansas in the consolation finals. Azuola Tubelis had all 14 of his points in the first half and Ramey scored 12 for Arizona. A twisting layup by Tubelis on an alley-oop pass gave the Wildccats a 31-15 lead at 5:06 before intermission. Darrion Trammell hit a 3-pointer for San Diego State and turned two steals into layups to help the Aztecs close out the half on an 18-6 run to get within 37-33.

