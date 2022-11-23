Chargers add Dicker to active roster, place Hopkins on IR

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed kicker Cameron Dicker to the active roster and placed Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve. Dicker had been elevated from the practice squad to play the past three games for the Chargers. He had to be signed to the roster since the maximum elevations to the game day roster is three. Dicker has made all seven field goal attempts and six extra points. In his Chargers debut at Atlanta on Nov. 6, Dicker made a game-winning, 37-yard field goal goal as time expired and was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

