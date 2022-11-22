Kansas St. subdues Rhode Island early in 77-57 win

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Naeqwan Tomlin scored 15 points, Keyontae Johnson scored 14 points and Kansas State beat Rhode Island 77-57 in a Cayman Islands Classic contest. The Wildcats built a 14-2 lead and were never threatened. Jalen Carey’s jump shot with 12:44 before halftime reduced the Rams’ deficit to 18-11, but the Jayhawks scored nine straight when Marquis Nowell made a 3-pointer, David N’Guessan made a layup, Tomlin converted a three-point play and then made 1-of-2 free throws. Ishmael Leggett scored 13 points for Rhode Island.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.