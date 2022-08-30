Serena’s daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago

NEW YORK (AP) — When Serena Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair. Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40. And her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to Mom’s from all that time ago. Williams was pregnant with Olympia while winning the 2017 Australian Open for her 23rd Grand Slam title. Olympia was born later that year and turns 5 on Thursday. Williams says the beads weren’t her idea but she was glad to see her daughter wearing them.

