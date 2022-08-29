West Ham signs Brazil’s Paquetá from Lyon for $61.6M

LONDON (AP) — Brazil international Lucas Paquetá has joined West Ham for a club-record fee of $61.6 million. That ends his two-year stint at French team Lyon. Lyon says the fee includes 18.7 million euros in bonuses spread over the player’s five-year contract. Paquetá is a silky attacking midfielder who can play anywhere across the forward line or deeper in central midfield. He is another statement of intent by West Ham. The club has also bought Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca for 30 million pounds from Sassuolo in this transfer window.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.