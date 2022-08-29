Saban: Alabama TE Cameron Latu day to day with injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama tight end Cameron Latu’s status is uncertain for the opener against Utah State with an undisclosed injury. The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach Nick Saban said that Latu was to resume practice Monday. Saban called the second-team preseason All-Southeastern Conference tight end’s status “kind of day-to-day.” His eight touchdown catches last season was an Alabama record for a tight end. Robbie Ouzts was listed atop the depth chart, and Latu wasn’t included among the four players.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.