US Open champs Medvedev, Murray win; Ukrainian stuns Halep
By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev had an easy start to his U.S. Open title defense, beating Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. Simona Halep had another early exit, this time in a memorable first tour-level win for Ukrainian Daria Snigur, who upset the No. 7 seed 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. The top-seeded Medvedev looked just as strong as he did in sweeping past Novak Djokovic in last year’s final for his first major title. Andy Murray was another early winner, 10 years after winning the first of his three Grand Slam titles in Flushing Meadows. He beat No. 24 seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.