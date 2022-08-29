LSU’s Kelly aims to keep QB starter for season opener secret

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New LSU coach Brian Kelly is hoping his team can keep a pretty big secret for a week leading up to the revamped Tigers’ season opener. Kelly says he’s known for about two days who will start at quarterback this Sunday night against Florida State in New Orleans. But the coach says he’d rather not announce whether it’ll be redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier or Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels until as close to kickoff as possible. Kelly says that while he understands the public interesting in knowing who LSU’s new quarterback is, he believes it would provide the Tigers with a “tactical advantage” if the Seminoles don’t know.

