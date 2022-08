PHOENIX (AP) — Highly regarded prospect Corbin Carroll is expected to make his big league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. The 22-year-old outfielder hit .303 with 23 homers over 91 games split between Double-A and Triple-A this season. The D-backs sent outfielder Jordan Luplow to Triple-A to make room for Carroll.

