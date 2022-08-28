Yelich, Wong HR, Mitchell’s 1st hit, Brewers beat Cubs 9-7

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered for the second straight game and 2020 first-round draft pick Garrett Mitchell drove in two runs with the first hit of his big league career, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Chicago Cubs 9-7. Brewers starter Eric Lauer worked five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four. Chicago got 3 1/3 out of right-hander Adrian Sampson, who allowed just a run despite five hits and a walk. Chicago reliever Sean Newcomb gave up six runs in an inning as Cubs lost for the sixth time in their last nine games.

