Stuttgart still winless after 0-0 draw at Cologne

BERLIN (AP) — Stuttgart’s winless start to the Bundesliga season continues but it did manage a 0-0 draw at unbeaten Cologne despite playing most of the second half with 10 men. Visiting forward Luca Pfeiffer was sent off in the 56th minute for a terrible tackle on Timo Hübers. American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo was also sent to the stands later in the match. Mario Götze’s first goal since his return to the Bundesliga helped set Eintracht Frankfurt on the way to its first win of the season as it beat newly promoted Werder Bremen 4-3.

