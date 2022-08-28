Saint-Maximin stunner salvages draw for Newcastle at Wolves
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning 90th-minute equalizer saw Newcastle snatch a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton to salvage its unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Newcastle almost turned the match around completely in stoppage time with Elliot Anderson hitting the crossbar. Ruben Neves’ first-half screamer had given Wolves the lead. Wolves also had a late goal disallowed for a foul by Neto in the buildup. The point does little to raise hopes at Molineux with Wolves still looking for the first Premier League win of the season.