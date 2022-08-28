Myers homers, Darvish finds groove as Padres top Royals 4-3
By AVERY OSEN
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wil Myers hit a two-run homer against his former team, Yu Darvish recovered from a rocky start and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Padres took the lead in the third and held on. Myers connected in the second, and San Diego went ahead on RBI singles by Manny Machado and Brandon Drury an inning later. Darvish allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two. Nick Martinez got three outs for his sixth save. Kansas City scored three times in the first on Nick Pratto’s two-run double and an RBI single by Hunter Dozier.