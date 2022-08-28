Myers homers, Darvish finds groove as Padres top Royals 4-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wil Myers hit a two-run homer against his former team, Yu Darvish recovered from a rocky start and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Padres took the lead in the third and held on. Myers connected in the second, and San Diego went ahead on RBI singles by Manny Machado and Brandon Drury an inning later. Darvish allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two. Nick Martinez got three outs for his sixth save. Kansas City scored three times in the first on Nick Pratto’s two-run double and an RBI single by Hunter Dozier.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.