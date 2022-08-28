Ichiro expresses gratitude entering Mariners Hall of Fame

SEATTLE (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame, giving his entire 16-minute speech in English while reflecting on his career. Suzuki became the 10th member of Seattle’s Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Jamie Moyer, Jay Buhner and Dan Wilson who had previously been honored by the club. All but Buhner were in attendance. Suzuki’s speech was one of the few times he’s spoken extensively in English in a public forum. Suzuki spent the first 11 seasons of his major league career with the Mariners before returning at the end of his career. His final game was in 2019.

