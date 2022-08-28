Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline after sustaining a back injury in the first quarter of the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets. Coach Brian Daboll did not think the injury a concern after the Jets’ 31-27 win Sunday. Daboll said the 33-year-old Taylor landed hard. He was hit by Jets rookie defensive lineman Micheal Clemons shortly after completing a pass. Clemons fell on top of Taylor as the two landed on the artificial turf. After being examined by medical personnel, he left the field and did not return.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.