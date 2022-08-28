Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline after sustaining a back injury in the first quarter of the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets. Coach Brian Daboll did not think the injury a concern after the Jets’ 31-27 win Sunday. Daboll said the 33-year-old Taylor landed hard. He was hit by Jets rookie defensive lineman Micheal Clemons shortly after completing a pass. Clemons fell on top of Taylor as the two landed on the artificial turf. After being examined by medical personnel, he left the field and did not return.