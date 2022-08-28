Astros RHP Verlander departs with right calf discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros ace Justin Verlander has left their game against Baltimore after three scoreless innings because of right calf discomfort. The right-hander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84. He allowed three hits and struck out six. The 39-year-old Verlander had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed all of last season. Entering the matchup with the Orioles, he was 8-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 10 starts.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.