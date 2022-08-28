A’s shut down Yankees bats for 2nd straight game in 4-1 win
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Minor league call-up Adrián Martínez held New York hitless into the fifth inning and the Oakland Athletics shut down the powerful Yankees for a second straight game with a 4-1 victory. One night after the vaunted Yankees lineup managed just one hit in 11 innings against Adam Oller and the Oakland bullpen, New York wasn’t much better against another starter who entered the game with an ERA above 6.00. Dermis Garcia drove in two runs for the A’s.