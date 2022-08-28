Alcántara hurls 4th complete game, Marlins top Dodgers 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcántara bounced back from his shortest outing of the season by throwing a complete-game six-hitter as the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1. After allowing a season-high six runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on Aug. 21, Alcántara (12-6) limited the NL-West leaders to Mookie Betts’ solo home run. The All-Star right-hander struck out 10 and walked two for his fourth complete game. Betts gave the Dodgers an early lead with his solo shot in the third. The former MVP drove Alcántara’s slider over the wall in left-center for his third homer of the series.

