Thriston Lawrence takes 3-shot lead at European Masters

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Thriston Lawrence’s day started early at the European Masters by completing the four holes from his weather-affected second round. It ended with him leading by three shots after three rounds in the Swiss Alps ski resort Crans-Montana. Lawrence was back on course at 7:40 a.m. and birdied the 18th to card a 64 and sit at 14 under, one shot behind leader Alejandro Cañizares. A 67 in the afternoon lifted South African Lawrence to a 17 under total of 193. Cañizares shot 73 to fall down the leaderboard. Lawrence led by three from Matt Wallace whose 68 included birdies at Nos. 17 and 18.

