Rich Hill strikes out 11 as Red Sox beat Rays 5-1

BOSTON (AP) — Rich Hill struck out a season-high 11 in seven shutout innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 for a rare series win against another AL East team. Kiké Hernández hit a solo homer for Boston, which also beat Tampa Bay 9-8 on Friday night. J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec each drove in two runs. The last-place Red Sox had dropped four in a row before the contending Rays arrived at Fenway Park. The Red Sox are 3-13-1 in series against AL East clubs this season. Randy Arozarena hit an RBI single in the eighth to account for Tampa Bay’s only run.

