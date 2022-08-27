Kim, Myers lead Padres past Royals 13-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kim Ha-seong homered and drove in five runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 13-5. Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth also homered for San Diego in the franchise’s first trip to Kansas City since 2002. Myers finished with three hits and three RBIs, and José Azocar had a career-high four hits. Kim hit an RBI single in the sixth, a two-run double in San Diego’s four-run seventh and a two-run shot in the ninth. Robert Suarez got four outs for the win in relief of Joe Musgrove. Salvador Perez and Nick Pratto each had two hits and two RBIs for Kansas City, which had won two of three.

