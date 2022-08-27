Cal DL Brett Johnson out for season with lower-body injury

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California defensive lineman Brett Johnson will miss a second straight season after going down with a lower-body injury in practice. Cal said the injury is unrelated to the broken hip Johnson suffered in a car accident that forced him to miss the 2021 season. Johnson was a preseason pick for the Pac-12 second team by the coaches. He has 46 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in 17 career games since arriving at Cal in 2019.

